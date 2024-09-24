Analyzing Chemours (NYSE:CC) & BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemours has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and Chemours”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 5.83 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.00 Chemours $5.74 billion 0.49 -$238.00 million ($2.17) -8.65

Profitability

BioLargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chemours. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BioLargo and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% Chemours 2.16% 33.21% 3.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLargo and Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemours 0 5 3 0 2.38

Chemours has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than BioLargo.

Summary

Chemours beats BioLargo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for electronics, communications, transportation, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications under the eflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

