Financial Analysis: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Danaos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danaos $988.29 million 1.61 $576.30 million $29.46 2.79

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Britannia Bulk and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Danaos has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Danaos 58.15% 17.88% 14.63%

Risk & Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.35, suggesting that its stock price is 1,835% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danaos beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

