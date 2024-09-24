Contrasting Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Golden Arrow Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Golden Arrow Merger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $67.69 million 4.44 -$134.10 million ($0.49) -3.10 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Golden Arrow Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -143.76% -96.75% -42.57% Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61%

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

