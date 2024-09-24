Comparing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Peraso”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $9.70 billion 11.56 $3.31 billion $4.28 52.81 Peraso $13.37 million 0.31 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.07

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

86.8% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 17.07% 9.47% 6.89% Peraso -119.82% -242.83% -129.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Analog Devices and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 16 0 2.73 Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $249.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Peraso has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 149.20%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Peraso on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.