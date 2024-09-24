SHL Telemedicine (SHLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLTGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

