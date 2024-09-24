Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

