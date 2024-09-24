Worthington Steel (WS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect Worthington Steel to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

