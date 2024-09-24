Lamb Weston (LW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY25 guidance at $4.35-4.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.350-4.850 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
