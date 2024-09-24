CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMX opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

