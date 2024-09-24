BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$196.29 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$2.89 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About BlackBerry



BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

