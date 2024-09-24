Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Shares Up 8.1%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

