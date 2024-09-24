Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Aurubis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.