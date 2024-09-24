FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 15,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

FPX Nickel Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$91.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.97.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

