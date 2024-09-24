Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. 120,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $289.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

Featured Stories

