Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 3,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 118,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Danakali Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
About Danakali
Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Danakali
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.