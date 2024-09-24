Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSIDGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95. 169 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $831.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.