Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95. 169 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $831.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

