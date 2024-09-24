Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Up 2.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $84.16. Approximately 142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

