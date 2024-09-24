SALT (SALT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,072.08

SALT (SALT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $2,072.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 56.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,053.66 or 1.00025540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007946 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0180853 USD and is up 11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,314.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

