Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $313.87 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.14 or 0.00043047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.02 billion and approximately $313.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,005,260 coins and its circulating supply is 406,002,160 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

