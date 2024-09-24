DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,120.08 or 0.38263027 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.