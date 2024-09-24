FlatQube (QUBE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,192.95

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $1,192.95 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08007403 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $279.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

