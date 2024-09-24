Electroneum Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and $671,555.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,333,755 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

