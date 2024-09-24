Celestia (TIA) Price Up 29.7% This Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Celestia has a total market cap of $895.67 million and $337.95 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00010074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,071,890,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,071,671,232.876457 with 212,714,760.626457 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.44374137 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $142,412,198.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

