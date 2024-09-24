Flare (FLR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $718.86 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $718.86 million and $5.41 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,542,336,105 coins and its circulating supply is 48,430,583,275 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,535,710,283.13135 with 48,422,324,981.802216 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01497212 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,681,634.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

