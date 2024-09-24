VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORTGet Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.03. 295,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 257,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The company has a market cap of $289.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 73,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 532,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 531,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 389,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 83,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

