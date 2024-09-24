Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Up 1.9%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 2,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Castellum AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.