Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.7%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €26.40 ($29.33) and last traded at €26.24 ($29.16). Approximately 4,069,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.07 ($28.97).

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.26.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

