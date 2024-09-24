Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 8,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.