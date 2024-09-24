Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 8,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

