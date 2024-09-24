Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26. 1,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

