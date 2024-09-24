Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.06%.
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
