Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.06%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.