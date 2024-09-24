Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1145 dividend. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
