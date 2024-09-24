Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.02 or 0.00030122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $112.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00538466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00268574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00077101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,863,200 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

