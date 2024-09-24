Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.54 or 0.00007201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $121.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

