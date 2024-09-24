DigiByte Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $117.83 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,063.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.73 or 0.00537125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00105423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00268218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00077155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,266,843,910 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.