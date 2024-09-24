Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.01 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00007941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $753.70 million and $22.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,040.55 or 0.99963942 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,503,009 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,951,738.40675625 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.93543606 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $25,253,348.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.