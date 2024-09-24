Orbler Tops One Day Volume of $56,003.35 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $56.90 million and approximately $56,003.35 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

