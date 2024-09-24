Rocket Pool Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.88 or 0.00017252 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $225.28 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,706,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,706,748 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

