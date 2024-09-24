Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $126.03 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Horizen has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00012909 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $126.03 million and $4.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,464,562 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

