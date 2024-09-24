BNB (BNB) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for $606.17 or 0.00960172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $88.46 billion and $2.12 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,445 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,507.18935814. The last known price of BNB is 593.54750608 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,843,732,068.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.