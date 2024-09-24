Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0805

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $80.38 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00043184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

