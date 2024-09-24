Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.62 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $66.90 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,441,382 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars.

