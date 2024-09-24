Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 77,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 85,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 466.58% and a negative net margin of 330.64%.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

