ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Up 8.7%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.