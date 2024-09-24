Tether Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.23 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $119.23 billion and approximately $54.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00269340 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,386,817,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,243,573,831 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
