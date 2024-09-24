Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.92. 19,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

