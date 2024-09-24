University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Down 1.5%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 33,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,426% from the average daily volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

University Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

