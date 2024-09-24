Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading Down 30.1%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) fell 30.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 30.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Free Report)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.