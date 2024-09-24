Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $13.03 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.03 billion and approximately $251.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.81 or 0.04162475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00043184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.