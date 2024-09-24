Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Status has a market capitalization of $91.55 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,126.67 or 0.99993245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,930,472 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,090,282.65897 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02377024 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,345,364.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

