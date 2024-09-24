ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89.59

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $89.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

